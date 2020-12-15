MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 4,730 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 183 deaths Tuesday.
The deaths announced Tuesday includes 71 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 442,715 and 10,935 deaths as of Dec. 15.
In the state as of Dec. 11, there has been a total of 236,369 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
