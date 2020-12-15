  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Southfield (CW50) – Sydney G. James grew up in Detroit, a city with a large art community. After graduating from the College of Creative Studies in 2001, Sydney went on to be an Art Director for an ad agency. She then expanded her art career into film and television out west in Los Angeles, but returned to Detroit in 2011 to use her art for change in the city.

She became heavily involved in community art projects around Detroit, eventually moving into a career of painting murals. Her murals are meant to evoke emotion into the viewer and inspire communities to make positive changes in their neighborhoods.

Sydney G. James, Illustrative Artist/Muralist, in front of one of her murals (Credit: Bre’ann White)

Her Murals can be seen across Detroit, as well as in New Orleans, Atalanta, Los Angeles, Honolulu, and Ghana.

Sydney G. James, Illustrative Muralist, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about the change that her work has inspired and why she chose a career in painting murals.

Sydney G. James, Illustrative Artist/Muralist, with Community Connect Host Lisa Germani

For more on Sydney’s work, go to SydneyGJames.com

