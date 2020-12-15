(CBS DETROIT) – General Motors is opening a new 3D printing plant in Warren.
The $15,000 square foot facility is being used to create car parts and plant tools.
GM says 3D printing will help cut costs and speed up production.
The automaker has also announced a $76 million investment in its New York and Ohio plants in an effort to increase its truck production.
