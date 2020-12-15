(CBS DETROIT) – Frontline healthcare workers at two Michigan hospitals were the first in the state to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
“It’s very important. It’s very on the highest, highest level important, I would say, we want to see people going back to work. We want to see our hospitals, working under normal, regular circumstances, and see children go back to school,” said Yvette Kamana, RN, ICU.
Healthcare workers across the country began receiving the vaccine on Monday.
The vaccine produced by Michigan-based Pfizer, is the leading vaccine to help end the coronavirus pandemic.
