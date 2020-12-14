(CBS DETROIT) -The city of Detroit is planning to use the TCF Center parking lot as the main site for COVID-19 vaccinations.
In Oakland County, five of its coronavirus testing sites will be used as drive-thru vaccine locations.
Once more doses of Pfizer’s vaccine are produced, the general public will be able to get vaccinated, though Michigan health officials say it could take at least 20 weeks for the roll out to be completed.
