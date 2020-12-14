MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 7,205 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 90 deaths for Sunday and Monday.
Monday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, Dec. 12. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~3,602 per day.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 437,985 and 10,752 deaths as of Dec. 14.
In the state as of Dec. 11, there has been a total of 236,369 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
