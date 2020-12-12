TELL ME A STORY – Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at 9pm on CW50
PLAYING ALONG – Both heartbroken, Jackson (Matt Lauria) and Maddie (Odette Annable) find solace and clarity with each other.
Ashley (Natalie Alyn Lind) is determined to return to the stage but Rebecca (Carrie-Anne Moss) and Beau (Eka Darville) are worried about potential risks.
Simone (Ashley Madekwe) and Veronica (guest star Garcelle Beauvais) reconcile and make an effort at being a family.
Meanwhile, Olivia’s (guest star Danielle Campbell) scheming continues and Tucker (Paul Wesley) has some troubling dreams (#208).
The episode was written by Brian Milliken and directed by Kevin Tancharoen.
Original airdate 12/15/2020.
Every episode of TELL ME A STORY will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.