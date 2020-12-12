  • WWJ-TV

TELL ME A STORY – Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at 9pm on CW50

PLAYING ALONG – Both heartbroken, Jackson (Matt Lauria) and Maddie (Odette Annable) find solace and clarity with each other.

Ashley (Natalie Alyn Lind) is determined to return to the stage but Rebecca (Carrie-Anne Moss) and Beau (Eka Darville) are worried about potential risks.

Simone (Ashley Madekwe) and Veronica (guest star Garcelle Beauvais) reconcile and make an effort at being a family.

Meanwhile, Olivia’s (guest star Danielle Campbell) scheming continues and Tucker (Paul Wesley) has some troubling dreams (#208).

The episode was written by Brian Milliken and directed by Kevin Tancharoen.

Original airdate 12/15/2020.

