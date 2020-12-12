Comments
THE OUTPOST – Sunday, December 13, 2020, at 9pm on CW50
UNITY – Yavalla’s (Jaye Griffiths) strength is tested as Wren (Izuka Hoyle), her own daughter, confronts her as Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia), Talon (Jessica Green) and Zed (Reece Ritchie) attempt an assassination.
Meanwhile, Tobin’s (Aaron Fontaine) loyalty is questioned.
Jake Stormoen, Adam Johnson and Georgia May Foote also star.
The episode was written by Justin Patridge and directed by Kurt Knight (#3A10).
Original airdate 12/13/2020.