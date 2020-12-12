Comments
THE CHRISTMAS CAROLER CHALLENGE – Friday, December 18, 2020, at 8pm on CW50
WHO WILL SING TO THE FINALS – Dean Cain and Laura McKenzie host the Christmas caroling competition event series which began with 10 extraordinary Christmas carol groups, each with their own stylized brand of carols.
This week we see the final four as they compete to win the competition.
Each group which will be assessed by celebrity judges Brandon Rogers, Mikalah Gordon and Garry Gary Beers.
The event series is produced by Associated Television International (#202).
Original airdate 12/18/2020.