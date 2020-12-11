MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 5,157 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 61 deaths for Friday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 426,294 and 10,456 deaths as of Dec. 11.
In the state as of Dec. 4, there has been a total of 197,750 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
