Chevy Holiday Stroll At Canterbury Village Teams Up With Non-Profit To Collect Toys For Kids During PandemicThe annual Canterbury Village Holiday Stroll teams up with Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers and the Bottomless Toy Chest to collect toys for kids during the pandemic.

Michigan Reports 5,157 New COVID-19 Cases, 61 Deaths FridayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 5,157 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 61 deaths for Friday.

Here's Everything To Know About When Vaccines Will Be Available In Michigan, Symptoms And MoreMichigan expects to receive doses of COVID-19 vaccines this month. Here's updates from Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun regarding COVID-19 and the continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

MSU Will Require On Campus Students To Get Flu Vaccine Before Spring SemesterMichigan State University is requiring students who will be on any campus property this next semester to get a flu vaccine.

Police: D’Wanna Wiggins, Mother of Missing Child D’Wan Sims, Passes AwayYears after building a new life in North Carolina as a wife, mother and trustee of her church, Wiggins died on Dec. 7 according to the Durham Police Department.

The Pope Francis Center Teams With Buddy's Pizza And Carhartt To Help HomelessThe Buddy's Pizza and Carhartt partners with the Pope Francis Center to provide meal, coats and gloves to homeless in the city.