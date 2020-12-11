(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit police are looking for two suspects in connection to an incident at a beauty supply store.
It happened on Dec. 2 in the 18000 block of West McNichols Road.
Police say the suspects attempted to take merchandise out of the store when three employees stopped them.
One of the suspects then sprayed the employees and both women took off in an orange Sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
