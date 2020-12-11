(CBS DETROIT)– For families, this holiday season will be very different. Although at Canterbury Village in Lake Orion, owner Keith Aldridge says, the goal is to provide as much normalcy as possible, and they’re hoping to do so with the annual Holiday Stroll.

“They’re going to see a lot of beautiful lights, that’s for sure, so we have a lot of different stations and different actors, we have carolers singing.

Aldridge says, there will be special characters like The Grinch, Anna and Elsa of course Santa, but also a fire juggler?

“We probably have the best fire juggler in metro Detroit and the best Santa in metro Detroit.”

This year’s holiday stroll will be extra special because Canterbury Village has teamed with Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers and the Bottomless Toy Chest organization to collect toys for kids in need this season.

“At the Bottomless Toy Chest we’re about what we can do not what we can’t do, so one thing we thought we could do is expand our program to help families going through suffering the consequences of the pandemic.” Said Mickey Guisewite, Executive Director with The Bottomless Toy Chest

The organization donates thousands of toys to children in Metro Detroit Hospitals and beyond, throughout the year. Guisewite says she’s excited to have this partnership.

“There’s no greater gift than to be able to give, and we’re just extremely grateful.”

Canterbury Village is located at 2325 Joslyn Ct. in Lake Orion. Now through December 31st, all unwrapped, new toy donations can be placed in the Chevrolet Silverado, which will be parked next to the 43 Ft. Christmas Tree in the shopping corridor for Canterbury Village.

For more information about The Bottomless Toy Chest, please visit: bottomlesstoychest.org

For more information or to purchase tickets for Holiday Stroll 2020 canterburyholidaystroll.com

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.