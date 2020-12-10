(CBS DETROIT) – Homelessness in the city of Detroit has been a major problem for many years. Executive Director with the Pope Francis Center in Detroit Father Tim McCabe says, during this pandemic not only has there been an increase in the homeless population, but also with food insecurity.

“Before the pandemic hit, our busiest day we served 200 meals that was the maximum we’ve ever gone to in all the years. Now since the pandemic we have served up to 530 meals.”

Father McCabe also says since the pandemic they have outgrown their facility where they serve the homeless, and in order to provide proper COVID safety measures, have moved into the TCF center for the winter months. He says they have received a lot of community support like Buddy’s pizza, who donated lunch Wednesday to nearly 400 homeless guests at the center.

“The best way we can support is with pizza, that’s what we do.” Said Burton Heiss Buddy’s Pizza CEO

Milton Walden has been homeless for 3 years, and is grateful for the community outreach, he says he often feels the homeless are forgotten.

“Father Tim once told me his goal is to meet people where they’re at, not to judge.”

Walden says being homeless during this pandemic has been especially difficult.

“Usually there are several organizations and resources available for somebody to go to throughout the day and get a bed and night those resources are no longer available.”

He says without the resources from the Pope Francis Center, he would be lost.

To ensure warmth this winter for Walden and others experiencing homelessness in the city, Detroit’s own Carhartt donated 400 coats and gloves to those in need.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.