MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 5,937 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 182 deaths for Thursday.
The deaths announced Thursday includes 132 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 421,137 and 10,395 deaths as of Dec. 10.
In the state as of Dec. 4, there has been a total of 197,750 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
