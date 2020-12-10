  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan’s Bureau of Elections will conduct an audit of the state’s election results.

Under the direction of Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Wayne and Atrium counties will also be audited.

200 other state jurisdictions will be a part of the sweep in the coming weeks.

The bureau of elections says the audit will be completed by Mid-January.

