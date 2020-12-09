  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Candles, Dollar Tree, flame risk, recall, sure scents

(CBS DETROIT) – 100,000 candles from Dollar Tree are being recalled over a flame risk.

Officials say the Sure Scents Peaceful Steam and Moonlit Waves candle can spark a tall flame and overheat the glass around the candle.

This can cause it to break leading to a fire risk.

The affected candles were sold between July and September of this year.

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Stimulus Package Update: Assistance To Unemployed, Small Businesses, State And Local Governments Should Be Priorities, Says Economist

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: More Than 30 New Coronavirus Outbreaks Reported In Michigan Schools

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Michigan COVID-19 Restrictions Extended Through Dec. 20. Here’s Everything You Need To Know

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.