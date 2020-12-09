(CBS DETROIT) – 100,000 candles from Dollar Tree are being recalled over a flame risk.
Officials say the Sure Scents Peaceful Steam and Moonlit Waves candle can spark a tall flame and overheat the glass around the candle.
This can cause it to break leading to a fire risk.
The affected candles were sold between July and September of this year.
