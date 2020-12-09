(CBS DETROIT) – It’s been almost 26 years to the day that D’Wan Sims went missing at what used to be Wonderland Mall and four days before the anniversary of his disappearance, the boy’s mother D’Wanna Wiggins passed away.

Years after building a new life in North Carolina as a wife, mother and trustee of her church, Wiggins died on Dec. 7 according to the Durham Police Department.

Police did not release the cause of her death, but officers told CW50/CBS Detroit it’s under investigation.

Back in 1994 Wiggins — then known as D’Wanna Harris — found herself in a tailspin when her son vanished Dec. 11 while shopping with her at Wonderland Mall.

Surveillance video showed Wiggins at the mall, but her son never appeared on camera forming a cloud of suspicion.

Wiggins was not charged with any wrong-doing and the case went cold.

But the mystery behind the 4-year-old’s whereabouts still lingers.

CW50 contacted numerous people close to Wiggins, many declined to comment. But one friend agreed to speak out about her death off-camera.

“The D’Wanna that I knew she was a sweet person. Loved her kids, always talked about her kids. Regardless of what we all think, we can’t judge her because we don’t know the truth. We don’t know what happened to him. At this point he’s still missing,” the friend said.

Last year a 25-year-old man claiming to be Sims submitted a DNA sample to Livonia Police, but Wiggins never sent a sample in return.

“But then that’s when she let me know she said every year this happens around the same time. Somebody comes out and act like they’re him. She says they’ll drag it on a whole month and then you won’t hear anything else about it and that’s exactly what happened,” the friend said.

Members from Wiggins’ church is told CW50/CBS Detroit her memorial is planned for Saturday, Dec. 12.

