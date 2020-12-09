(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan’s Secretary of State is preparing to intervene in a voter fraud lawsuit filed in Atrium County.
Secretary Jocelyn Benson’s office says lawsuit allegations made in the majority Republican county are unfounded.
This comes after voting errors were reported on election night in Atrium County.
President Donald Trump’s team is now using the case to allege statewide tabulator errors.
