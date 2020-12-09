  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Filed Under:coronavirus, Health, Michigan, positive cases

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 4,905 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 75 deaths for Wednesday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 415,200 and 10,213 deaths as of Dec. 9.

In the state as of Dec. 4, there has been a total of 197,750 recovered cases of COVID-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

