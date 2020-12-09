Southfield (CW50) – Individuals have the ability to save and improve the lives of others, by making the compassionate decision to become a donor. As a donor, people have the opportunity to give others the most selfless gift of all – the gift of life.

Gift of Life Michigan is the state’s only federally designated organ and tissue recovery program. As a nonprofit, they work 24 hours a day across the state of Michigan, as the bridge between donors, hospitals, and transplant centers. Gift of Life recovers more than 900 organs from over 300 donors every year saving hundreds of lives. The need for people to become organ donors is high, as about 2,500 patients in Michigan are currently waiting for an organ transplant, with only 66% of Michigan adults listed in the Michigan Organ Donor Registry.

“Everyone should sign up to be a donor,” said Gift of Life Michigan CEO Dorrie Dils, “What you might think is an illness that could preclude you from donation, you would be surprised that someone who so desperately needs that organ could still receive an organ from you.”

Gift of Life Michigan is more than just a liaison between donors and hospitals. Each year, they also encourage people to become donors through their “My Donor Story” campaign. The campaign is an interactive social media event, where anyone impacted by organ, tissue, or eye donation in the past are encouraged to share their stories.

“Sharing stories can be therapeutic for recipients and donor families alike,” said Dils.

Dils joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to discuss the process of organ donation and why she personally got involved in the field over 30 years ago.

To learn more or to become a donor, go to GiftOfLifeMichigan.org

In its Fall lineup, CW50’s sister-station, CBS 62, premiered a new show B Positive. “The series revolves around Drew, a therapist and newly divorced dad who is faced with finding a kidney donor when he runs into Gina, a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past who volunteers her own. Together, they form an unlikely and life-affirming friendship, as they begin a journey that will forever impact both of their lives.”

You can watch B Positive, Thursdays at 8:30pm on CBS 62 and streaming on CBS All Access.

Watch COMMUNITY CONNECT, Saturday at 7am on CW50