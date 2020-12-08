(CBS DETROIT) – On Monday President Donald Trump’s campaign went to the Michigan Supreme Court to further challenge election results.
The campaign alleged Wayne County Officials and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson of not following state election laws.
Similar claims have already been dismissed by state judges.
The Court of Appeals says Trump’s campaign could have requested a recount before the election certification.
