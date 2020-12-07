(CBS DETROIT) – The United States Postal Service is adjusting its hours to accommodate holiday shoppers in the Detroit area.
To help customers get those cards, letters and packages to their destination in time for the holidays, the USPS will be open with extended Saturday hours and on Sundays.
The George Washington Young Post Office will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 12 and from noon to 7 p.m. on Dec. 13.
Detroit-Redford will be closed at 8 p.m. on Dec. 12 and will open from noon to 6 p.m. on Dec. 13.
For the complete list click here.
