(CBS DETROIT) – Trisha Stein, a longtime public policy administrator, has been named Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan’s new chief of staff.

The news was announced Monday in a press release from the Mayor’s office.

Stein — who is set to take over as chief of staff on Jan. 1, 2021 — will replace Alexis Wiley, who served in the position from May 2014 until her departure two weeks ago to run the Mayor’s re-election campaign.

“I am excited to work with the highly talented team at the city and help bring together their efforts that will positively impact Detroiters,” Stein said. “I am ready for the challenges to come to ensure key strategic initiatives are implemented.”

In her new role, Stein will be responsible for overseeing many of the mayor’s key initiatives, including citywide communications and inter-departmental activities.

“Trisha is one of the most widely respected and effective public administrators in Michigan and the City is fortunate to have her as its new Chief of Staff,” Duggan said. “She has the leadership experience needed to make sure city departments are effectively coordinating and delivering our pledge that all Detroit residents have the opportunity to actively participate in their city’s resurgence.”

The mayor’s office says Stein’s extensive experience in government and public policy spans more than 25 years. She currently serves as Director of Administrative Operations for the Detroit Police Department, a position she’s held since April 2015.

Some of her initiatives included Project Green Light Detroit, a public private partnership aimed at increasing public safety by using real-time video technology and Ceasefire Detroit, a coordinated effort to address gun violence perpetrated by or against members of gangs, groups or street crews.

