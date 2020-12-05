Comments
THE OUTPOST – Sunday, December 6, 2020, at 9pm on CW50
IMOGEN WATERHOUSE DIRECTS –Tobin’s (Aaron Fontaine) secret is revealed to Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse).
Talon (Jessica Green) learns of a long-lost deadly power.
Meanwhile, two groups hunt for Yavalla (Jaye Griffiths) – one group in hopes to find a cure and the other trying to kill.
Jake Stormoen, Reece Ritchie, Anand Desai-Barochia, Izuka Hoyle, Adam Johnson and Georgia May Foote also star.
The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Imogen Waterhouse (#3A09).
Original airdate 12/6/2020.