THE OUTPOST – Sunday, December 6, 2020, at 9pm on CW50

IMOGEN WATERHOUSE DIRECTS –Tobin’s (Aaron Fontaine) secret is revealed to Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse).

Talon (Jessica Green) learns of a long-lost deadly power.

Meanwhile, two groups hunt for Yavalla (Jaye Griffiths) – one group in hopes to find a cure and the other trying to kill.

Jake Stormoen, Reece Ritchie, Anand Desai-Barochia, Izuka Hoyle, Adam Johnson and Georgia May Foote also star.

The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Imogen Waterhouse (#3A09).

Original airdate 12/6/2020.

 

