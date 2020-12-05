Comments
PANDORA – Sunday, December 6, 2020, at 8pm on CW50
ONE SECOND TO MIDNIGHT – As the Galaxy sits on the brink of war, Jax (Priscilla Quintana) and the team must unite all the races of the Galaxy in the hopes of preventing their destruction.
Meanwhile, Osborn (Noah Huntley) grapples with the ghosts of his past.
Oliver Dench, Ben Radcliffe, Akshay Kumar, Tina Casciani, Nicole Mavromatis and Vikash Bhai also star. Buddy Giovianzzo directed the story by Mark A. Altman and teleplay by Brea Grant & Steve Kriozere (#209).
Original airdate 12/6/2020.