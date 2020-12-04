MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 8,689 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 81 deaths Friday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 389,032 and 9,661 deaths as of Dec. 4.
In the state as of Nov. 25, there has been a total of 165,269 recovered cases of Covid-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Michigan Couple Married For 47 Years Die Of COVID-19 Within A Minute Of One Another
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Judge Rejects To Block Ban On Michigan Indoor Dining
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.