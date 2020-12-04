(CBS DETROIT) – In the very beginning of this pandemic, paper products were flying off shelves everywhere. They are still a hot commodity, but this year, so are Christmas trees.

Antonino Gasta, or just Nino as he likes to be called, has been selling Christmas trees at a Roseville lot for nearly thirty years. He says business has been good through the years, but this year…

“About 20 percent compared to last year, sale wise.”

Nino says that was all in the first week of him opening just before Thanksgiving. He’s expecting sales to increase even more based on what he’s hearing from customers.

“They want to have a new spirit and a new life, because you know they’re are tired of the COVID”

Nino says he has always had repeat customers, but something he’s seeing an increase in this year, are first time tree buyers, and they are buying multiple trees. He says usually his trees last through the season, but he may soon need to restock, something he has never done before.

“It looks like I’m going to get about 100 trees if this weekend is pretty good, last weekend was busy, I wanna see what this one is.”

