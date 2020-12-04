(CBS DETROIT) – A $10 million coronavirus initiative is aiming to help Oakland County restaurants say afloat.
The proposal will go before the county board on Monday to be voted on.
Roughly 1,000 restaurants and bars will receive checks from the fund.
$7 million of the funds will come from The CARES Act and $3 million comes from the county’s general fund.
