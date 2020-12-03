(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan House lawmakers approved a bill to ban Tesla from directly selling cars in Michigan.
This also includes a ban on start-up automakers from owning auto repair shops in Michigan.
This comes after a January settlement which allowed Tesla to deliver cars directly to Michigan.
Michigan’s Senate and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will need to sign off on the new provisions.
