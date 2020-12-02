MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 6,955 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 81 deaths Wednesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 373,197 and 9,405 deaths as of Dec.2.
In the state as of Nov. 25, there has been a total of 165,269 recovered cases of Covid-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Sterling Heights Police Seek Man Who Opened Fire At Woman In Parking Lot
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Woman Turns Herself In After Fatally Stabbing Husband During Domestic Dispute In Detroit
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.