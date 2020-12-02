Filed Under:coronavirus, Health, Michigan, positive cases

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 6,955 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 81 deaths Wednesday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 373,197 and 9,405 deaths as of Dec.2.

In the state as of Nov. 25, there has been a total of 165,269 recovered cases of Covid-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

