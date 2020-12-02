(CBS DETROIT) – Eastern Michigan University is offering a pathway for frontline workers to get a 4-year degree.
In a partnership with Henry Ford College, the initiative offers free or reduced tuition.
The program is similar to the state’s Futures for Frontliners program to help workers get a 2-year degree.
This comes as financial hardships continue during the coronavirus pandemic.
