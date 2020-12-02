  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – A $10 million dollar pandemic grant is being awarded to small businesses in Michigan.

Those facing financial hardships can apply for a grant worth up to $15,000 on Dec. 15.

The Michigan Strategic Fund approved the multi-million dollar initiative, funded by CARES Act dollars.

Michigan Economic Development Corporation will be accepting applications.

