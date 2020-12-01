(CBS DETROIT) – President Donald Trump’s Attorney, Rudy Giuliani, is set to appear before the Michigan House Oversight Committee Wednesday.
Chairman Matt Hall announced the move saying Giuliani believes there were problems with how Michigan’s election was conducted.
Hall says it’s a chance to get definitive answers on Giuliani’s claims and evidence.
