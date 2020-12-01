  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Filed Under:Detroit Protests, Mask On, Peaceful Protests, Rap, Rapper, Social Media, TikTok, Tray Little

Southfield (CW50) – Tray Little, a local Detroit Rapper and Producer, is well known on the social video platform TikTok for his rap music. However, from the recent pandemic to the current protests against racial injustice, Tray Little has used his social platforms to bring awareness to injustice and inequality.

Tray Little, Rapper and Producer, at the Detroit Protests (Photos provided by Tray Little)

He also uses his music and lyrics to encourage others to wear masks during the COVID-19 Pandemic through his song ‘Mask On’.

Tray Little, Rapper/Producer

Tray Little joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about his music career and how using his presence on social media has helped the Detroit community fight against racial injustice.

Tray Little’s interview from the CW50 Control Room

Check out Tray Little’s Music on TikTok: @traylittle

