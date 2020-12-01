(CBS DETROIT) – There was a heated exchange between a concerned uncle and a man accused of hiding his niece in a home on Detroit’s east side.

In the video which has now gone viral, the uncle can be heard saying, “you know that’s a kid, she’s 13.” The man in question then responds to the uncle saying, “I never knew her age. I asked her bro. She told me she was 18 bro.”

The man in question has not been charged with any crimes at this time so his identity is concealed.

But the family of 13-year-old Kamaria Jones says the teen went missing for nine days and was found Monday in the man’s home near Hayes and Chalmers.

“Kamaria made attempt through social media through her Instagram to get in contact with one of my little cousins to say that she needed help,” said Jamarr Horride, the teen’s father.

Horride says he got a tip on his daughter’s location and cased the home before knocking on the door.

That’s when Horride said, he and his brother were welcomed in and found his daughter inside.

“He had had her hair done differently, put eye lashes on her to make it be so she can look older. He had bought her some new clothes,” Horride said.

The 13-year-old’s father says all parents can learn a lesson from his experience because it could have happened to any child.

“I’m still enraged. I’m appalled, I’m hurt, I’m scared, I’m sick for my child right now because you cannot imagine what the hell she done been through over the last nine days with a 36-year-old man,” said Horride.

Detroit police say although the teen is safe the case is still under investigation.

