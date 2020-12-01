MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 5,793 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 190 deaths Tuesday.
The deaths announced Tuesday includes 30 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 366,242 and 9,324 deaths as of Dec.1.
In the state as of Nov. 25, there has been a total of 165,269 recovered cases of Covid-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: 35 New Coronavirus Outbreaks Reported In Michigan Schools Monday
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: FDA: Romaine Lettuce Voluntarily Recalled Over Possible E. Coli Risk
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Family Mourns Loss Of Michigan Stepson And Stepmother In House Fire
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.