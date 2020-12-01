  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Southfield (CW50) – It’s well known that life experiences drive artists to create some of their best work. A Detroit Rapper, Curtis Roach, wrote a rap called ‘Bored in the House’ before the COVID-19 pandemic left everyone bored in their houses, but his song found success during people’s quarantines on the social video platform TikTok – reaching close to 5 million times that his song has been used in other user’s videos.

Rapper Curtis Roach (Photo provided by Curtis Roach)

With the success of the song and his TikTok fame growing, Curtis Roach caught the attention of several big names in the music industry, even getting offered a collaboration with Tyga.

Curtis Roach, Rapper/TikTok Influencer

Curtis Roach joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to discuss how his career has changed since writing ‘Bored in the House’ and what’s next for his rap career.

Curtis Roach’s interview from the CW50 Control Room

You can see more of his songs on TikTok: @curtisroach

