(CBS DETROIT) – A armed man was killed by police during a shootout after murdering a woman and firing shots into a police station, according to police.

On Monday around 11:15 p.m., police say the 28-year-old woman was shot and killed by the 28-year-old man in the Grand River and Warren avenues area, which is on Detroit’s west side.

Police say the two were disputing over a child custody issue.

It’s alleged Tuesday morning, the 28-year-old man shot into Detroit Police’s Fifth Precinct in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Mack, on Detroit’s east side.

According to Chief James Craig, the suspect pulled up to the front of the police station in a large black SUV, got out of the SUV with a “high-powered” weapon and fire about four shots into the police station.

No officers were shot, but one was injured by shattering glass after the suspect shot at a police car, Craig said.

The suspect left the police station and parked about a half-a-block away outside a closed business, which turned into an hours-long standoff with police.

Craig said when officers arrived, they saw he was still inside his vehicle. Knowing that the suspect was armed and dangerous, they declared a “barricaded suspect.” Detroit Police’s Special Response Team also responded to the incident, Craig said.

The police chief said while everything was taking place, investigators learned the 28-year-old suspect sent a series of test messages saying if his child was taken, he was going to kill the 28-year-old woman. The suspect also mentioned police and a judge, according to Craig.

During the standoff, Craig said the response team could see the man in the vehicle “holding an AR-15 against his chest.”

When officers asked to see the suspect’s hands, “he shook his head negative,” Craig said.

There was an exchange of gunfire, and the man was fatally shot.

According to police, the suspect had a domestic violence history and a pending warrant from Southfield.