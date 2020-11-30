MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 10,428 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 98 deaths for Sunday and Monday.
Monday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, Nov. 28. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 5,214 per day.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 360,449 and 9,134 deaths as of Nov. 30.
In the state as of Nov. 25, there has been a total of 165,269 recovered cases of Covid-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
