GM Scales Back On Nikola Deal, Will Focus On Being SupplierGeneral Motors will scale back its partnership with electric automaker Nikola, instead focusing on only being a supplier.

Moderna Requests FDA Authorization For Its Covid-19 VaccineThe company will ask the FDA to review an expanded data set showing the vaccine is 94.1% effective at preventing Covid-19 and 100% effective at preventing severe cases of the disease.

Michigan Reports 10,428 New Covid-19 Cases, 98 Deaths For Sunday And MondayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 10,428 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 98 deaths for Sunday and Monday.

Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon On Ventilator Due To Covid-19"He still has the ability to breath on his own, however, he needs time to rest because his body was working extremely too hard. My father was alert and played an intricate part in making the decision to be placed on the ventilator," said his daughter Tiffani Jackson.

Former Nurse Starts Business To Encourage Other NursesFormer nurse starts business to inspire and encourage other nurses.

Here Are Some Best Practices For Consumers This Holiday SeasonMichigan Attorney General Dana Nessel shared some tips to ensure Michiganders protect their wallets while staying safe this season.