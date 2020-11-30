(CBS DETROIT) – General Motors will scale back its partnership with electric automaker Nikola, instead focusing on only being a supplier.
The original deal between both companies would have given g-m a stake in Nikola, and also proposed GM make an electric pickup for Nikola called The Badger.
Since the original agreement, Nikola came under fire for reports of fraud and a drop in stock price.
Under the new deal: GM will only supply fuel cells and not own a stake in Nikola.
