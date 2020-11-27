(CBS DETROIT)– During this pandemic we have continued to hear essential workers and heroes when describing healthcare workers. But Cat Golden, a pediatric nurse turned small business owner says, nurses have always possessed extraordinary abilities, but sometimes even superhero’s need a little encouragement.
“I worked with the most amazing humans, but they were all really burned out and really tired.” Said Golden
She says and this was all pre pandemic. Wanting to show love for her fellow nurses and offer some inspiration, she started a coffee talk, where nurses can come together and express themselves in a safe space. Coining the term, nurses inspire nurses.
“I actually started the business, I didn’t even intend for it to be a business.”
Golden says of her brand, Nurses Inspire Nurses that started in 2018. She says business has been great.
“We have done so well I’m super grateful and I’m just trying to be cognoscente in making sure we’re using local vendors and partnering with other small businesses to put that money back in the economy.”
The Nurses Inspire Nurses merchandise can be found online at http://www.nursesinspirenurses.com or there will be a pop up shop this Saturday during small business Saturday in downtown Royal Oak at Mint Hair Crafting from 3-6.