Eye On Detroit - Forgotten HarvestForgotten Harvest in Oak Park and the Detroit Athletic Club are collaborating to ensure that 3,500 food-insecure families in metro Detroit have a turkey to enjoy on Thanksgiving. Member donations to the DAC Cares Fund – a program of the DAC Foundation – are paying for the turkeys, and DAC members and staff are volunteering their time to pack each bird in a bag and assist in delivery.

17 hours ago

Eye On Detroit - Scholarship MomThe Black Friday Scholarship Bootcamp will be held in Detroit, helping student sort through college admission applications, FAFSA and the most critical question how will they pay for college. On the day following Thanksgiving, while thousands of Detroiters are typically lined up at shopping centers across town to search for Christmas gifts, Gwen Thomas; Black Friday Scholarship Bootcamp founder hopes that Detroiters with high school students and college students will lineup and learn how to shop and win scholarships.

2 days ago

Your Covid Defense Plan: How To Make The Holiday Mindshift So This Holiday Season Doesn't SuckDr. Oz shows you one way you can still have a family holiday meal even if you can’t be in the same room this year due to the pandemic.

3 days ago