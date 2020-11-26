  • WWJ-TVOn Air

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 4,273 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 73 deaths Wednesday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 324,779 and 8,761 deaths as of Nov. 25..

 

In the state as of Nov. 20, there has been a total of 152,267 recovered cases of Covid-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

