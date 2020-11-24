(CBS DETROIT) – While travel is down compared to a year ago, an increasing number of people are passing through West Michigan airports.
“Our trends are following TSA trends almost identically. Some people are making decision not to fly, and not to travel at all. Do I see that getting worse? It depends on what kind of restrictions are placed in the localities, said AZO Airport Director Craig Williams.
At Gerald Ford Airport in Grand Rapids, air travel is already up seven percent this week and hit a spike of more than 3,000 people at its security checkpoints.
AAA estimates a little more than 50 million Americans will travel for Thanksgiving.
