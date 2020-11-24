Southfield (CW50) – Grace Rembinski, 17, is a country music singer from Canton WHO found her love for music as a toddler. She would grab her little toy guitar and perform in front of her family. When she was in middle school, she got her first guitar and began writing music.

Around that same time, Rembinski entered herself into a singing competition called “Canton Idol,” a play on the hit signing competition show American Idol. Rembinski won the competition in her first year as a contestant. Someone in the crowd recorded her performance and sent it to local Canton-native Ray Horton, who runs a music publishing company in Nashville, Mucho Love Music.

In an interview with Hometown Life, Horton talked about the importance of Rembinski’s story saying, “It’s hard to say exactly what kind of odds she’s already beaten, but I do know that there are tons of musicians who think they can make it here, but very, very few do. And the fact that she’s only 16 makes her story even more amazing.”

Throughout her teenage years, Rembinski continued to write songs and travelled to Nashville to record her music. When she was 16, she signed a deal with Mucho Love Music to begin publishing her songs. While she finishes out her last year in high school, she is eager to make the move to Nashville after she graduates.

Before she moves to Nashville, Rembinski will release A new song called “Love Yourself,” on November 28th.

Grace Rembinski joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about her music-filled life and her journey to Nashville. She also performs her new song “Love Yourself” on the show.

Watch COMMUNITY CONNECT, Saturday at 7am on CW50