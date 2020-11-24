  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – Ford Motor Company says it has purchased 12 freezers intended to store a Covid-19 vaccine.

The automaker says it is anticipating a vaccine becoming available and is planning to distribute them to employees.

Ford says the vaccine will be on a voluntary basis for its employees.

