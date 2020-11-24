  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    04:00 AMNo More Dentures
    04:30 AMPaid Program
    05:00 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:adult use, Detroit, Detroit City Council, Marijuana, recreational marijuana

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit City Council approved a law for the operation of recreational marijuana shops.

The council unanimously approved it in a 9-0 vote.

The law, led by Detroit City Councilman James Tate, also has provisions to give residents priority and guarantees all licenses awarded in Detroit will go to “legacy” residents.

Qualifications for the legacy certification requires residents to have lived in Detroit for 15 of the last 30 years, lived in Detroit 13 of the 30 years and are low-income, lived in Detroit for 10 of the last 30 years and have a prior marijuana related conviction

Lawmakers say this will prevent marginalized groups from being locked out of the billion dollar industry.

The new ordinance is expected to go into effect in January.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.