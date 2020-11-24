(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit City Council approved a law for the operation of recreational marijuana shops.
The council unanimously approved it in a 9-0 vote.
The law, led by Detroit City Councilman James Tate, also has provisions to give residents priority and guarantees all licenses awarded in Detroit will go to “legacy” residents.
Qualifications for the legacy certification requires residents to have lived in Detroit for 15 of the last 30 years, lived in Detroit 13 of the 30 years and are low-income, lived in Detroit for 10 of the last 30 years and have a prior marijuana related conviction
Lawmakers say this will prevent marginalized groups from being locked out of the billion dollar industry.
The new ordinance is expected to go into effect in January.
