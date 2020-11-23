Southfield (CW50) – From the city of Detroit to the studio sets in Hollywood, Diamond White went from being a performer in the Midwest to a star on the big screen in LA.

In 2012, after moving to LA to expand her opportunities in the entertainment industry, White started to obtain national recognition when she placeD 5th in that year’s season of the singing competition, The X Factor. Before she was on The X Factor, White had voiced a recurring character on the Emmy Award-winning, animated show Phineas and Ferb. She landed one of her biggest roles in Hollywood on Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween, and returned to the role in the movie’s sequel a year later. Since then, White has voiced several characters on numerous animated shows and even had A stint on the critically-acclaimed television show Empire.

Within the last month, White made her first appearance as a new character, Paris Buckingham, on CBS’s The Bold and the Beautiful. The CBS soap opera is the most watched American-made, daytime television show.

In an interview with CBS about her role on the show, White described her new character, “[Paris] is all about helping people. She’s a really genuine person; she’s a social worker. Anything that she could do to help anyone else she will and that stood out to me.”

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, White found herself stepping onto the soap opera set for the first time in a very different environment than the typical television show set, in years past.

“[Being in the middle of a pandemic] I had to hug a mannequin. The director of that episode went and showed me how to do it and how to like wiggle and make it look as real as possible. That’s the one thing I’m just hoping looks good.”

While she’s not acting, White is a singer who began her singing career on stage at the age of 8 in Oprah Winfrey’s national touring musical The Color Purple. She also released her first EP, Pressure, in 2016.Her latest album, Tomorrow, released in October of this year.

Diamond White joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about her journey from Detroit to Hollywood and what it has been like landing a role in the middle of a pandemic.

