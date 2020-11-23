All The Questions You’ve Had About Sirtfoods - Will They Work For You The Way They Did For Adele?Singer Adele’s 50-pound weight loss is reportedly attributed to a diet of sirtfoods. Dr. Oz and nutritionist Kellyann Petrucci examine what these foods are and if they can also help you shed pounds.

2 hours ago

Dr. Oz Asks Mark Walhberg How The Pandemic Is Affecting His Family. Last January, Dr. Oz and Mark Wahlberg had a feud over whether breakfast should be cancelled, that led to an epic face-off in Mark’s gym in California. Today, it’s the rematch you’ve been waiting for. Is quarantine affecting the movie star’s strength and health? We find out. Dr. Oz also gets an up-close look at Mark’s new fitness technique and how it works.

3 hours ago

Daily Covid-19 Minute: How To Treat Early CovidWith the number of new covid cases spiking coast-to-coast, there’s a good possibility you or someone you know will test positive for coronavirus. If that happens, you’ll want to focus on the three M’s: Manage, Medicate, And Monitor.

4 hours ago