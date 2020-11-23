(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit City Councilman Andre Spivey and former Detroit Lions players Calvin Johnson and Rob Sims took part in an effort Monday to get food in the hands of those in need just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

“This is one of the biggest days of the year when you bring people together family and friends and due to the economy, some people may not be able. Any normal year some people have a hard time during this time of the year but this is an even tougher year and so we want to give back where we can,” said Spivey.

Cars lined-up down Connor Avenue on Detroit’s east side for the curb-side service where people stopped by for a free turkey and all the trimmings for Thanksgiving.

“We have a lot of issues in this world. You know not just the pandemic and obviously the economy is struggling and a lot of other problems we have in this world but seeing a line like this and people that are in need and just makes you thankful for what you have and realize a lot of work needs to be done,” said Sims.

Detroit D4 Project “Giving Thanks” was made possible by community sponsors looking to help Detroit families get the food they need to prepare a holiday dinner at home at no cost.

“People are going through a time where they don’t have jobs and different varieties due to Covid in the community so it’s our duty as business owners to have families in the community and support them and make sure that they have a happy thanksgiving and a full plate to eat,” said Zaid Elia, Sponsor, Elia Group CEO.

