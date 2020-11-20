(CBS Detroit) – Two men charged in a kidnapping plot against governor Gretchen Whitmer have been denied bond.
Kaleb Franks of Waterford asked to be released for fear of COVID-19 due to his diagnosis with type one diabetes.
52-year-old Brian Higgins of Wisconsin will remain behind bars as he fights his extradition to Michigan.
Higgins was previously released on a 10 thousand dollar bond.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.